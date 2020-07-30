1/
Beverly L. Bosley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly L. Bosley

Crestline - Beverly Lucille Bosley, 88, of Crestline, passed away after a short illness on July 29, 2020 at her daughter's home in Bucyrus.

Beverly was born in Escanaba, MI on January 7, 1932 to the late George and Leola (Rusha) Leach. She married Henry "Hank" Bosley on September 4, 1976, and he survives her.

Beverly retired from the Crestline Hospital for twenty years as a dietary technician. She graduated from Adrian High School in Adrian, Michigan. Beverly enjoyed spending her free time playing bingo.

Beverly is survived by spouse Henry "Hank" Bosley; her daughter, Kay Rodgers; her step-daughters, Diana Wendling, Bellville, and Joanie McLaughin; her sister, Shirley Callahan, Adrian, MI; and many grand and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Richard "Rick" Rodgers.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 10:00 am in Greenlawn Cemetery, Crestline with Fr. Jeff Smith officiating. Beverly will be laid to rest next to her son Rick.

Those wishing to share a memory of Beverly or send condolences to the Bosley family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Beverly L. Bosley.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home
223 W. Main Street
Crestline, OH 44827
419-683-2020
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved