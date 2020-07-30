Beverly L. Bosley
Crestline - Beverly Lucille Bosley, 88, of Crestline, passed away after a short illness on July 29, 2020 at her daughter's home in Bucyrus.
Beverly was born in Escanaba, MI on January 7, 1932 to the late George and Leola (Rusha) Leach. She married Henry "Hank" Bosley on September 4, 1976, and he survives her.
Beverly retired from the Crestline Hospital for twenty years as a dietary technician. She graduated from Adrian High School in Adrian, Michigan. Beverly enjoyed spending her free time playing bingo.
Beverly is survived by spouse Henry "Hank" Bosley; her daughter, Kay Rodgers; her step-daughters, Diana Wendling, Bellville, and Joanie McLaughin; her sister, Shirley Callahan, Adrian, MI; and many grand and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Richard "Rick" Rodgers.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 10:00 am in Greenlawn Cemetery, Crestline with Fr. Jeff Smith officiating. Beverly will be laid to rest next to her son Rick.
Those wishing to share a memory of Beverly or send condolences to the Bosley family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Beverly L. Bosley.