Beverly "Bev" Leiter
Mansfield - Beverly "Bev" Conner-Leiter, 82, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away peacefully on May 12, 2020. She was born March 11, 1938 in West Virginia to the late John Conner and Clara Conner-Johnson. Bev had a deep affinity for warm weather, which could be observed as she spent many hours admiring the beach in her flip-flops enjoying the sand tickling her toes and enjoying anything chocolate. She proudly retired from Pall Industries of Fort Meyer, Florida. Upon retirement she moved to Mansfield, Ohio to spend her best years with her family, whom she loved and adored with everything in her.
Those left to carry on Bev's memoies are her loving son Kris and grandson Noah. She is also survived by her sister Carol Harvey, brother in law David Shreffler and many nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her previous husband and father of her son Russell "Lefty" Leiter, daughter in law Alison Leiter, a sister Janet Shreffler, brother Paul Conner, brother in law Don Harvey, and niece Tami Harvey-Porter.
Bev will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Per her wishes, no services will be observed.
Published in the News Journal from May 21 to May 24, 2020