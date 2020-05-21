Services
Neptune Society Columbus
4558 Cemetery Road
Hilliard, OH 43026
(954) 556-9400
For more information about
Beverly Leiter
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Leiter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly "Bev" Leiter


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly "Bev" Leiter Obituary
Beverly "Bev" Leiter

Mansfield - Beverly "Bev" Conner-Leiter, 82, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away peacefully on May 12, 2020. She was born March 11, 1938 in West Virginia to the late John Conner and Clara Conner-Johnson. Bev had a deep affinity for warm weather, which could be observed as she spent many hours admiring the beach in her flip-flops enjoying the sand tickling her toes and enjoying anything chocolate. She proudly retired from Pall Industries of Fort Meyer, Florida. Upon retirement she moved to Mansfield, Ohio to spend her best years with her family, whom she loved and adored with everything in her.

Those left to carry on Bev's memoies are her loving son Kris and grandson Noah. She is also survived by her sister Carol Harvey, brother in law David Shreffler and many nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her previous husband and father of her son Russell "Lefty" Leiter, daughter in law Alison Leiter, a sister Janet Shreffler, brother Paul Conner, brother in law Don Harvey, and niece Tami Harvey-Porter.

Bev will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Per her wishes, no services will be observed.
Published in the News Journal from May 21 to May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -