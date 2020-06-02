Beverly Mortimer
Mansfield - Beverly Ann (Watkins) Mortimer of Mansfield, Ohio passed away quietly Thursday, May 28, 2020.
Beverly was born July 10, 1939 in Mansfield to the late Leroy and Mable (Simmons) Watkins. She was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 16 Auxiliary, Veterans of Foreign Wars Ladies Auxiliary and Amvets Post 26 Auxiliary. She worked at Peabody Barnes (Mansfield, OH for 18 years, Publix Supermarket (Hilton Head, SC) for 7 years and Walmart (Ontario, OH) for 5 years.
She loved spending time with her grandsons Trenton and Brayden, and enjoyed helping out at Applewood Place where she lived, playing Euchre and the occasional game of Poker. She also loved spending time at the beach. She was loved by many and will truly be missed by all her family and friends.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Andrew and Brandy Mortimer, grandsons Trenton and Brayden Mortimer of Mansfield, sister Barbara Watkins of Mansfield and nephews Michael Mortimer and Chris and Carl Dughman.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Vaughn "Jeep", Corky, John, Leroy Jr. "Joe" and Richard Watkins, and sisters Charlene "Charlie" Watkins and Eileen "Penny" Troupe and nephew Steven Watkins.
Published in News Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.