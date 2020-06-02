Beverly Mortimer
1939 - 2020
Beverly Mortimer

Mansfield - Beverly Ann (Watkins) Mortimer of Mansfield, Ohio passed away quietly Thursday, May 28, 2020.

Beverly was born July 10, 1939 in Mansfield to the late Leroy and Mable (Simmons) Watkins. She was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 16 Auxiliary, Veterans of Foreign Wars Ladies Auxiliary and Amvets Post 26 Auxiliary. She worked at Peabody Barnes (Mansfield, OH for 18 years, Publix Supermarket (Hilton Head, SC) for 7 years and Walmart (Ontario, OH) for 5 years.

She loved spending time with her grandsons Trenton and Brayden, and enjoyed helping out at Applewood Place where she lived, playing Euchre and the occasional game of Poker. She also loved spending time at the beach. She was loved by many and will truly be missed by all her family and friends.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Andrew and Brandy Mortimer, grandsons Trenton and Brayden Mortimer of Mansfield, sister Barbara Watkins of Mansfield and nephews Michael Mortimer and Chris and Carl Dughman.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Vaughn "Jeep", Corky, John, Leroy Jr. "Joe" and Richard Watkins, and sisters Charlene "Charlie" Watkins and Eileen "Penny" Troupe and nephew Steven Watkins.

Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd. is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Online condolences at www.wernergompf.com






Published in News Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services Ltd
1106 Park Ave E
Mansfield, OH 44905
(419) 525-1200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 2, 2020
My mother ( a resident at Applewood ll), my sister and I all appreciated Bev. She unselfishly served others in that apartment complex. My mom is 96 and Bev would often express how she looked after mom. May God bring you comfort and peace at this sad time. With sympathy,
Linda Andrasic Mills, Laura and Mary Jane Andrasic
Friend
