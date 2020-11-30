Bill "Mumpy" Hastings
Ashland - 1943-2020
Bill Lynn Hastings, 77, of Ashland passed away at his home in Ashland after a short battle with Pancreatic Cancer.
Bill was born November 28, 1943 in Wayne County to Harold and Gladys Hastings of Red Haw, who preceded him in death. He was a lifetime resident of Ashland County and was a graduate of Northwestern High School. He was a member of Red Haw United Methodist Church.
Bill married Sharon (Miller) on February 10th 1967, who also preceded him in death. They enjoyed 49 years of marriage together. Together they had four children, Mark of Lewisberry, PA; Julie of Columbus, OH; Mitch (Jenny) of Ashland, OH; and Mike (Nicki) of Ashland, OH.
Bill was employed in Sales at Pepsi Cola of Mansfield for 43 years. He met a lot of people along the way and forged lifelong friendships.
Bill had a love for sports, being a huge fan of the Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Cavaliers, and The Ohio State Buckeyes. His true passion ended up being fastpitch softball as a successful pitcher. After his playing days were over, he enjoyed coaching his sons' and daughter's teams. He was also instrumental in developing the next generation of softball players by starting up the Ashland A's, a young team that played together for years. He also enjoyed watching his granddaughters' volleyball, basketball, softball, and lacrosse games.
Traveling was another thing that Bill enjoyed, taking annual family vacations to Florida or Arizona to watch Cleveland Indians spring training games. Bill also liked to get together with family and friends to play cards.
Bill was a devoted family man who enjoyed being around his wife, kids, and grandchildren.
He is also survived by six granddaughters, Ryann, Lauren, Rachel, and Alexis, of Ashland, Karson and Peyton, of Lewisberry, Pennsylvania, and one grandson, Kase, of Ashland. Also surviving are his brothers, Duane Hastings and Larry Hastings and many nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID 19 concerns and restrictions, there will be no calling hours. A funeral service will be held Saturday, December 5th at 11:00 am at First Christian Church in Ashland for immediate family only. Pastor Mark Abel will be officiating the ceremony. Burial and committing will be held at the Red Haw Cemetery directly following the service for anyone who would like to attend. The family plans on having a Celebration of Life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of North Central Ohio, 1021 Dauch Dr, Ashland, OH 44805.
Online condolences may be made at www.fickesfuneralhome.com
.