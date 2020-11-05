Bill Jarvis
Ashland - On September 26, 1948, Bill Jarvis entered this world as the first born son of Robert and Helen Jarvis of Butler, Ohio. Bill began his life in a very small town, but before his journey ended, this kind and unassuming man would influence two universities and have a great impact on the sports world. Bill was known as a kind, caring, loving, serving, friendship giving person, who loved a good joke and had an ornery streak that drew people to him. His dad called him Billy, his siblings called him trouble and his friends called him "JARV". No one cared more about their friends than Bill.
Bill began his life long career as an equipment manager as a teen while attending the Butler and Clear Fork schools. He took good care of the Colts and assisted the coaches, establishing his strong work ethic. He developed lifelong friendships that were as strong on the day that he passed as on the day that they began.
Bill went on to attend Ashland College, graduating in 1970. He was the equipment manager for legendary coaches, Fred Martinelli (football) and Bill Musselman,(basketball). Bill never forgot where he came from. He worked as an Ashland employee from 1970 to 1976. While at Ashland, Bill helped found the "The Athletic Equipment Manager's Association"; a nationwide organization, advocating for equipment safety and career excellence. Al King, Ashland athletic director said, "It's hard to find anyone who was more faithful to their alma mater than Bill."
In 1976, Bill began his thirty five year career with Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. It was a big step for Bill to move to the city, but Bill embraced the opportunity. At NU Bill worked for seven head football coaches and seven head basketball coaches. He organized equipment for bowl games, helped with uniform design, consulted with equipment manufacturers and took care of the NU student athletes. He helped launch the careers of Equipment Managers across the nation. He knew people everywhere.
Coaches came and went, players graduated, colleagues left for new jobs, but Bill was the living history for Wildcat athletics for thirty five years. The university honored Bill upon his retirement by naming the equipment room, "The Bill Jarvis Equipment Room." During the last game of his career the players wore "JARV" on their helmets. When the student section started chanting his name, this writer sobbed. When the players returned, it was Mr. J that they sought out to visit. Bill was and always will be a Wildcat.
Bill was inducted into, "The Clear Fork High School Athletic Hall of Fame, The Equipment Manager's Association Hall of Fame, The All American Football Hall of Fame and the Ashland University Athletic Hall of Fame"; as well as being receiving the 2013 "Ashland Athletics Life Time Achievement Award."
That is quite a list of honors for a simple man who believed in hard work, doing your best, being a good employee and always knowing that people and friendships matter most.
Northwestern head football coach, Pat Fitzgerald, stated at his press conference on Monday November 2, "We lost a giant guy today in the Northwestern football family in Bill Jarvis. Mr J. Made a huge impact on so many of us as student athletes. It's just surreal that we've lost him. Just a guy that was selfless, would do anything for any of our players and staff. Everybody knew Jarv, everybody knew Mr. J."
Bill was always an Eagle, always a Wildcat, always a friend and always our brother.
The family would like to thank Ashland University, Northwestern University and the many friends who have reached out and offered comfort and condolences. Your kindness and stories have brought healing and made us smile.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Helen Jarvis of Butler and sister Mary Jane. Bill is survived by his sister Sue (Don) Bowman of Ashland, sister Cheryl of Butler, brother Dan of Austin, Texas, brother Jim (Debbie) of Butler, and numerous nephews and nieces.
Services will be held at the Snyder Funeral Home in Bellville, Ohio (81 Mill Road Bellville, Ohio) on Monday November 9 with visitation from 11:00am - 1:00pm. Masks and social distancing will be observed. A graveside service will follow at 2pm at the "Ankenytown Cemetery at Owl Creek Church of the Brethren" in Ankenytown, Ohio (13241 Toms Road Bellville, Ohio). The service will be recorded and uploaded to his obituary page at SnyderFuneralhomes.com
following the service for those who are not able to attend to watch the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the "Bill Jarvis Equipment Managers Scholarship" at Ashland University please send checks to: The Office of Development 401 College Avenue, Ashland Ohio 44805.
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Bill's family and encourage you to share a fond memory of Bill or a message of condolence to the family, or watch his tribute video, at SnyderFuneralHomes.com