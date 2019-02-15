|
|
Billy Joe Buckler
Mansfield - Billy Joe Buckler, 86, of Mansfield, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019. He was born June 16, 1932, in Olive Hill, Kentucky, to the late Wayman and Pearl (Holbrook) Buckler.
Family was most important to Billy. He treasured his relationships and had a special father and son bond with his only child, Billy Wayne Buckler, whom he longed to be with in Heaven. Billy was lovingly referred to as "Poppy" by his grandchildren whom he adored.
Billy was an outdoor man to the core. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and gardening. Going to Amish country was one of his favorite trips. He enjoyed watching sports and was an avid Cleveland Cavaliers and Indians fan. In his younger years, he was an auxiliary member of the Richland County Sheriff Department. Billy retired from General Motors where he was a tool and die maker. He proudly served his country during the Korean War in the U.S. Army.
He is survived by four grandchildren, Tiffany Buckler (Bill Pelton) of Cape Girardeau, MO, Jake (Ambur) Townsend of Plymouth, OH, Jarrod (Layne) Townsend of Shelby, OH, and Brionna Townsend of Lexington, OH; a daughter-in-law, Jayne Buckler of Mansfield; nine great-grandchildren, Ayden, Chase, Charlotte, Brennan, Myles, Jordyn, Carmen, Collin and Hayden; two sisters, Ruby Jordan of Grayson, KY and Kay Burchett of Olive Hill, KY; best friend and neighbor, Al Smith; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wife, Doris Jean Davis Buckler in 1977; son, Billy Wayne Buckler; brother, John Buckler; and good friend, Juba Rose.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Friday, February 15, 2019, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Rd. Dr. Bill Crank will conduct the service which follows at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be in Mansfield Memorial Park with military honors presented by the Bellville American Legions Post #535. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in the News Journal on Feb. 15, 2019