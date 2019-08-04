|
|
Billy Montgomery
Fairborn - Billy Montgomery, 71, resident of Fairborn passed away suddenly Monday, July 1, 2019 in his home. He was born May 5, 1948 to George and Nettie Montgomery in Salyersville, Kentucky. He was a 1967 graduate of Shelby High School. After graduation, he joined the United States Air Force where he proudly served for 22 years, retiring with the rank of Master Sergeant. He was stationed at the U.S. Air Force Bases in Texas, Montana, Thailand, Vietnam, Illinois, Hawaii, Michigan and Ohio. He worked at Wright Patterson Air Force Base as a civilian contractor and retired after 17 years of employment. He had a kind loving gentle heart especially for animals. No stray was ever turned away without being fed. Over the years, he adopted many to make their forever home with his and his family. He is survived by siblings to cherish his memory, Inez Armstrong of Shelby, Marvin "Duke" (Cindy) Montgomery of Mansfield, Emily (Daniel) Hughes of Lexington, Silas (Cathy) Montgomery of Westerville, Chuck Montgomery (Sherri Timmons) of Mansfield, Lounetta McKenzie (Casey Bennett) of Houston, Texas, numerous special nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Aree Montgomery, in 2017, and their beloved son, Jeremy Montgomery, in 2013, his sister Janice Bryson and brothers-in-law, William Armstrong and Wayne McKenzie. Adkins Funeral Home, Enon, OH assisted the family with arrangements. No calling hours will be observed. A private Military Service will be held at a later date with the interment in Oakland Cemetery, Shelby, Ohio. Memorial expressions my be made to Richland County Humane Society, 3025 Park Avenue West, Ontario, Ohio 44906
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 4, 2019