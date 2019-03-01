|
Billy Ray Workman
- - On Monday, Feb 25, 2019, Billy Ray Workman, loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother passed away at the age of 62, after battling for years with sarcoidosis .Born on April 6, 1957, in Cleveland, OH to Allen and Pauline (Blackburn) Workman, he was one of five children. He graduated from Midview High School in 1975. He was proudly employed by General Motors for 32 years. He loved old cars, especially his Camaro, and had a hankering for trucks. He loved any vehicle in red. He always said, "if it ain't red, it's ugly."While Bills love for old cars and trucks was immense, nothing compared to the love he had for his family. He loved spending time with his sons, and adored his grandchildren. His eyes would light up when they came in the house.Bill leaves behind a loving wife of 41 years; Bonnie (Harrison), two sons: Billy (Crystal), Christopher (Ashley), five grandchildren; Olivia, Sophia, Christopher, Zachary, and Finely, sister; Debbie (Tim) Skeens and Paula (Mike) Green, as well as six nieces and nephews and many other loved ones. He was preceded in death by parents; Allen and Pauline (Blackburn) and brothers; Will and William (Scooter).Even in death, Bill was a caring and generous person. He was an organ donor and donated what he could.Calling hours will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019, from 11am to 1pm, with a service immediately following at Duke Funeral Home, 1021 Main St. Grafton, OH 44044. Burial will be in Butternut Ridge Cemetery, Eaton Twp. On-line condolences may be left at www.dukefuneralhome.com
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 1, 2019