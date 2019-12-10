|
Blake E. Kirsch
Mansfield - Blake E. Kirsch, 87, of Mansfield, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019.
Blake was born on December 25, 1931. He graduated from Madison High School in 1949 and worked in trucking and on the family farm. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1952 to 1954. Blake and Joan Henry were married in 1954 and they enjoyed 65 years of marriage.
Blake began his career in excavation with D.H. Bowman in Mansfield. He also worked for R.O. Darling and later became a heavy equipment operator for Heston Excavating, where he worked for 42 years, until his retirement in 1997. Blake was adept on operating every piece of heavy equipment from the bulldozer to the backhoe, and took a great sense of pride in building his and Joan's home in 1956, as well as the fact that he "moved a lot of dirt for a lot of people".
Blake was active in the 4-H Program, which he joined in high school. He continued his involvement with 4-H as an advisor for several decades. Blake and Joan were very involved with the Richland Rural Life Center and served as caretakers of the property for 50 years and were a part of many building and fundraising projects in addition to their regular duties as caretakers. Blake also served on the Board of Windsor Park Cemetery for over 50 years. He was appointed Secretary/Treasurer in 1991, a role he held until 2017, following which he became a lifetime honorary trustee.
Blake always had a love for tractors and spent much of his retirement purchasing and restoring antique tractors. He loved to show his tractors each year at tractor shows and at the county fair and he often drove them in parades. He was a member of the Iron Will Tractor Club.
Blake is survived by his wife of 65 years, Joan Kirsch; his son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Lillie Kirsch; former daughter-in-law, Angela Ward (Gary); grandchildren, Amanda Kirsch (Leon DeLeon) and Trevor Kirsch; and great-granddaughters, Taelyn and Teagan Kirsch. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and close friends: Joe Priess, Tom Fletcher, the Cook family, and his "coffee buddies."
Blake was preceded in death by his parents, George and Opal (King) Kirsch; his son, Darrell Kirsch; his sister, Frances McFadden (LeRoy); and his brother David Kirsch (Mary).
Calling hours will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Ave. East, Mansfield. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the funeral home, with Rev. Johnnie Swann officiating. Blake will be buried in Windsor Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Donations can be made to The Humane Society of Richland County, 3025 Park Ave. West, Ontario, OH 44906.
