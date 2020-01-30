|
|
Bobbie Marsh
Ashland - Bobbie Jean MARSH, 77, passed this life on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in Kingston of Ashland after an extended illness.
Ms. Marsh was born on Thursday, October 22, 1942 to the late Willie and Lizzie Mae (Dawkins) Marsh, Sr. in Holly Springs, Mississippi, coming to Mansfield as a child. Bobbie was a graduate of Mansfield Senior High School. During her work life Bobbie was employed by numerous retail stores. Bobbie was a member of the Mt. Hermon Baptist Church, a loyal Cleveland Cav's and LaBron James fan, enjoyed bingo, and was involved in various activities at the nursing home.
Bobbie is survived by her 2 children: Regina (Velmon,III) Franklin, Mansfield, and Ranier (Chista) Marsh, Ashland; 8 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren; 2 sisters: Elizabeth Adkison, Mansfield, and Annie Ruth Weaver, Detroit, Michigan; 1 brother: Ben (Gloria) Marsh, Conyers, Georgia; 3 sisters-in-law: Jarvis, and Bessie Marsh, Mansfield, and Viola Marsh, Ashland.
In addition to her parents Bobbie was preceded in death by 5 brothers, Elizah "Eli", Eddie, Willie, Jr., Johnny, and Larry Marsh.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Williams Funeral Services with Elder William Jordan, Jr. officiating. Friends may call at the chapel one hour prior beginning at 10:00 AM till the time of the funeral service. Interment will be in Mansfield Cemetery.
The family will also receive friends at the home of Bobbie's daughter and son-in-law; Regina and Velmon from 4-8 PM daily till the day of service.
Friends are invited to leave words of encouragement and comfort at www.willliamsfuneralservices.com.
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020