Bobby Eugene Shirk
Mansfield - Bobby Eugene Shirk, 89, of Mansfield, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020, at his home. He was born March 30, 1931, in Troy, Ohio, to the late Russell H. and Thelma J. (Erlewine) Shirk.
He worked at Wickes Lumber for over 38 years and retired as a manager. On June 16, 1951, he married Janet Lou Burks and they made a wonderful life together. He was a people person and loved his family dearly. Bobby was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Korean War. He was a chaplain and Past President of the Korean War Veterans group. Bobby often spoke to area schools about his time in the military and how it shaped his life. He attended First Congregational Church and was a skilled woodworker, making beautiful oak furniture and attending craft shows over the years. Bobby was a member of Meadville, Pennsylvania, Masonic Lodge #438, attained 32nd degree status, was a member of the Scottish Rite, Al Koran Shriners, and 40 et 8 Club.
Bobby is survived by his wife of 69 years, Janet Shirk; five children, Bobbette (Albert) Trace of Minden, NV, Bobby Shirk II of Cochranton, PA, Kim Marie (Bill Skorupan) Shirk of Transfer, PA, Russel (Cherie) Shirk of Shelby, and Barbara (Todd) Wise of Lexington; eight grandchildren, Eric (Ann) Trace, Todd (Corinne) Trace, Katherine (Armando) Gonzalez, Laura Durfee, Deborah (Travis) Paul, Benjamin Durfee, Grant Wise and Emma Wise; eight great-grandchildren, Logan, Michael, Madison, Mackenzie, Ryan, Lilly, Caleb and Josè Armando; two surrogate sons, Brian Shaw and Rodney Craft; a brother, Russell (Avanelle) Shirk of Springfield, OH; faithful neighbors, Carla and Fred Blackwell; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Albin Shirk; and a sister, Patricia Sprinkle.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Rd. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park with military honors presented by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail. Memorial contributions may be made to the Honor Flight program or the Korean War Veterans.
