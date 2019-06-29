Services
Snyder Funeral Home, Richardson-Davis Chapel
218 S. Market Street
Galion, OH 44833
419-468-1424
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Snyder Funeral Home, Richardson-Davis Chapel
218 S. Market Street
Galion, OH 44833
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Bonen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie Bonen


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bonnie Bonen Obituary
Bonnie Bonen

CRESTLINE - Bonnie Bonen, 64, of Crestline passed away June 25, 2019 at home unexpectedly.

Born December 16, 1954 in Galion, she was the daughter of John and Pearl (Wheatcraft) Bonen.

She was a graduate of Galion High School in 1974 and attended Mansfield Business College. Bonnie had previously worked as an assembler for ITT Power Systems. She enjoyed Scrapbooking, Genealogy, Knitting, Sewing, Crossword Puzzles, playing bingo and her grandchildren.

She is survived by her companion of 38 years Mark Habick; son Matthew (Elizabeth) Bonen of Eden Wisconsin; grandchildren, Leo Bonen and Audrey Bonen; brothers and sisters, Doris Ambuehl, Betty Heslep, Joan Milbery, Dorothy Barnet, Diane Bonen, Marjorie Gregory, Norma Bonen and Mart Bonen; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews and her best friends, Dixie, Shirley and Brenda, who she loved like sisters.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, John Bonen.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833 with Rev. Richard Genzman officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice in care of the funeral home.

Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Bonnie Bonen, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the News Journal on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Snyder Funeral Home, Richardson-Davis Chapel
Download Now