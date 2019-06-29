Bonnie Bonen



CRESTLINE - Bonnie Bonen, 64, of Crestline passed away June 25, 2019 at home unexpectedly.



Born December 16, 1954 in Galion, she was the daughter of John and Pearl (Wheatcraft) Bonen.



She was a graduate of Galion High School in 1974 and attended Mansfield Business College. Bonnie had previously worked as an assembler for ITT Power Systems. She enjoyed Scrapbooking, Genealogy, Knitting, Sewing, Crossword Puzzles, playing bingo and her grandchildren.



She is survived by her companion of 38 years Mark Habick; son Matthew (Elizabeth) Bonen of Eden Wisconsin; grandchildren, Leo Bonen and Audrey Bonen; brothers and sisters, Doris Ambuehl, Betty Heslep, Joan Milbery, Dorothy Barnet, Diane Bonen, Marjorie Gregory, Norma Bonen and Mart Bonen; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews and her best friends, Dixie, Shirley and Brenda, who she loved like sisters.



In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, John Bonen.



A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833 with Rev. Richard Genzman officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice in care of the funeral home.



