Bonnie J. Hardie
Shelby - Bonnie J. Hardie, age 92, resident of Mansfield died Tuesday November 26, 2019 in Conard House Assisted Living in Mansfield. Born August 5, 1927 in Shelby to Harold and Helen (Reidel) Crum, she had been a Shelby resident the majority of her life. She was a 1945 graduate of Shelby High School and had been employed as an administrative assistant with Copperweld Steel retiring in 1992.
Bonnie was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church of Shelby and was a long time volunteer at the Shelby Memorial Hospital. Bonnie, along with her husband Wal were proud to be the first recipients of the Jess Rath award. In her free time, she enjoyed playing bridge and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her daughter Ann (Tim) Theaker of Mansfield; one son Andrew (Sherry) Hardie of Rogers, Arkansas; her grandchildren Scott (Britten) Hardie, Ashley Hardie, Chelsea (Taylor) Mobley and Libby (Robert) Silvas; great grandchildren Paydon Hardie, McKenna Hardie, Lucy Mobley, Wells Mobley, Quinn Silvas and other relatives.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Wallace "Wal" Hardie and her sister Virginia Helbert.
A celebration of Bonnie's life will be held by the family at a later date. Barkdull Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019