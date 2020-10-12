1/1
Bonnie J. Quicksall
Bonnie J. Quicksall

Mansfield - Bonnie J. Quicksall, born on November 16, 1942, passed away on October 9, 2020 at the age of 77 years old following a lengthy illness with pulmonary fibrosis.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Auburn and Kathryn Dilger. She is survived by her sister, Christine Chaffin; her daughters, Joyce Watson and Jodi Glasener; her grandchildren, Nicole Glasener, James Rissler, and Rachel Rissler; her nieces, Marlene Baldwan, June Kleier, and Paula Thacker; her great grandchildren; and her great nieces and great nephews.

With loving thoughts and memories to all family and friends who were a part of her life past and present. She loved and cherished life and all of her family and friends so very dearly.

The family will not observe public services at this time. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the Quicksall family.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com






Published in News Journal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
