1928 - 2020
Mansfield - Bonnie May Long, age 92, passed away April 18, 2020, at Mansfield Place.

She was born Jan 10, 1928, in Newark to Argall & Thelma (Felix) Boyers. On May 10, 1946, she married William S. Long. Bonnie worked at Chenita Nursing Home in Mansfield and Mrs. B's Beautiful Foods. In spare time, she absolutely loved going to garage sales and was enthusiastic about researching family genealogy. Bonnie was an avid reader and enjoyed listening to country music.

Bonnie was a member of Freedom Ridge Church in Ontario where she often helped in the kitchen preparing meals. She was also an active member of the VFW Auxiliary Post #3494 in Mansfield.

She is survived by her daughter Lynne (Larry) Moore of Mansfield; daughter-in-law Phyllis Long of North Ridgeville; grandchildren Raymond (Tina) Smith of Defiance, Julie Long of North Ridgeville, and Jennifer (Mark) Bishop of Amherst; great-grandchildren Tyler Long, Madison Long, Sierra Long, and Spencer Bishop.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her loving husband William Long; son Mitchell Long; grandson Corey Long; and brother Lonnie Boyers.

Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Bonnie's family with cremation services. A memorial will be held in her church at a future date. Contributions in her honor may be sent to Freedom Ridge Church (2200 Bedford Blvd, Ontario, OH 44906). Share a memory at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 21, 2020
