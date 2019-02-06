|
|
Boone Arnett Jr.
Ashland - Boone Arnett Jr., age 92, passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019, at The Good Shepherd Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Ashland, Ohio. Born March 3, 1926, in Prestonburg, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Boone Sr. and Susie (Allen) Arnett.
Boone was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during World War II. He graduated from Marshall University and attended Ashland University, Kent State University, and The Ohio State University continuing his education throughout his career. He retired in 1982 from Mansfield Senior High School where he was the special education teacher and attendance officer. While at Mansfield Senior, he coached golf, basketball, baseball and was the trainer for the football team. Athletics were a huge part of Boone's life and he golfed as often as possible, and was a teaching golf pro. After his first retirement, Boone worked for the Richland County Juvenile Courts from 1982-1989 and Richland County Children's Services. He was the YMCA Director of Camp Gardner for several years. He had a special place in his heart for disadvantaged children and worked to do everything he could to improve their lives.
A member of Ridgeway First Church of God and Diamond Hills Baptist Church, he lived by the Golden Rule and encouraged others to do so also. Boone was a member of many organizations including: the Disabled American Veterans (DAV); Sertoma Club-where he was honored as Man of the Year; The Store-where he helped clothe children for 26 years; Bridge the Gap; and the American Red Cross donating over 26 gallons of blood over his lifetime. He was a founding member and President of the Richland County Chapter of the American Federation of Teachers, served on the board of the State Teacher's Retirement System, and served on numerous other boards. He received awards from Frank Sawyer and Bill Hartnett for his contributions to the community.
Left to cherish the many memories of Boone are his children, Patricia Sue Ringold of Bountiful, UT, Daniel Lee Arnett of Lexington, OH and Pamela Kay (Robert) Allegretti of Medina, OH; thirteen grandchildren, Amanda Grady, Joshua Grady, Rodney (Megan) Ringold, Kai Ringold, Kelley (Tim) Dove, Shane Arnett, Allison (Nathan) Pullum, Matthew (Courtney)Teaters, Melanie (Mark) Ferguson, Alecia Ann (Trent) Ousley, Alexis Parman, Stephanie Garrison and Ronnie Garrison; twenty-one great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. He is also survived by a sister, Donna Moore of Ashland, KY; four sisters-in-law, Karen Arnett of Mansfield, Winnie Arnett, Sarah Handy and Juanita Arnett, all of Ashland, KY; and numerous much loved nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of more than 50 years, Helen Jean "Jeannie" Church Arnett; son, Ronald Arnett; three sisters, Ruth Stevens, Juanita VanHoose and Judy Sue Arnett; four brothers, Joe Arnett, George Paul Arnett, Roscoe Arnett and Larry Arnett; and a daughter-in-law, Cheryl Arnett, who was part of the family for nearly 50 years.
The family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019, at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor John Dodds officiating. He will be laid to rest beside his wife in Mansfield Memorial Park with military honors presented by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail. Memorial contributions may be made to Ridgeway Church of God.
Special thanks from the family to the staff at LSS Good Shepherd, especially Clint Nalley, Cheryl Wills, Melinda Studer, Chrissy Tobias and also grateful for Patty McElwain, Carley Biasden, Courtney Spees and Heidi Coey.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Feb. 6, 2019