|
|
Boyd Raymond Anthony
Mansfield - Boyd Raymond Anthony, 79, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. He was born November 26, 1939, to the late Jack and Betty (Boyd) Anthony.
Boyd graduated with the Class of 1958 of Madison High School where he played football and ran track for all four years. He specialized in sprints and relays, conditioning on the football field running barefoot because the high school did not have a track for practice. Boyd remained a Rams fan for life and rarely missed a home football game. Immediately after graduation, he went to work at Tappan Stove Company working in the enamel plant. He took great pride in working for a company that was an early pioneer in the home appliance industry. Tappan then became Electrolux with Boyd being one of the last to retire from Electrolux-Frigidaire Division, Distribution Center with a total of 41 years of service.
Boyd was also a school bus driver for Madison Local Schools for 33 years. He loved transporting the football team and Ram Band to away games. He was never without a busy work schedule and he went to work at Hi-Stat after his retirement from Electrolux. When he finally retired from outside work, he continued to give of himself through driving for Apple Lane for 8 years. He developed special bonds with the participants he transported and thoroughly enjoyed his job.
He enjoyed camping, fishing, and kept his yard immaculate. He collected Boyd's Bears and enjoyed completing jigsaw puzzles-the harder the better. Boyd was a lifelong Cleveland Browns fan, cheering for them through all the ups and downs. The Browns somehow always managed to be a part of his conversations. He was an animal lover, holding a special place for cats, fish and African frogs. His escape and relaxation time was always to Lake Erie. He had a passion for lighthouses, the beach and exploring the islands. Boyd was a member of Linden Road Presbyterian Church, Venus Masonic Lodge #152 F & AM, 32nd degree Mason, Valley of Columbus and the Baku Grotto.
Boyd is survived by a daughter, Pamela (Barry) Jackenheimer of Mansfield; son, Bryan Anthony (Jeannie Shrock) of Mansfield; three grandchildren, Amanda (Luke) McGhee of Bellville, Eric (Romika) Taylor of Santa Rita, Guam, and Jaime Anthony of Shelby; three great-grandchildren, Kaleb Taylor, Silas McGhee and Vera McGhee; and a sister, Patricia (Dale) Dohner of Ashland. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Troy Lee Anthony; and a granddaughter, Chelsie Renee` Anthony.
The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:15 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. A graveside service conducted by Pastor Tom Roepke will follow at 1:30 p.m. in Mansfield Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made in care of the Madison Rams Athletic Boosters in memory of Boyd's commitment to Madison sports and Lake Erie Protection Fund.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on May 5, 2019