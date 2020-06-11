Bradley Fike
Mansfield - Bradley Fike, 71, of Mansfield, passed away at his daughter's home on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
Bradley was born on April 30, 1949 in Mansfield, Ohio. He was the son of Jack Edison and Leona (Davis) Fike. A proud veteran, Bradley served in the United States Army. A bundle of energy, honest, caring and genuinely likeable person, Bradley was loved by all. He was a proud father and grandfather who loved to celebrate the accomplishments big and small of his family. He loved old cars with his favorite being a 56 Chevy Bel Air. Bradley started paint and body work in 1963 when he was 14.
Bradley leaves behind his children, Mary Ann Ruckel, Brad Neil Fike, David Matthew Fike, and Kevin Gene (Raven) Fike; his grandchildren, Christy Ruckel-Mills, Aislinn Fike, Mary Ann Fike, Natalie Fike, Sadie Fike, Kevin Fike, Emmy Lou Fike, and Olivia Mae Fike; his great-grandchildren, Dai'vion Mills, Ric'ka Mills, Jayden Mills and Gracelynn Mills; his siblings, Robert Browning, Dawn Hamm and Tracy Fike; his son-in-law, Bryan Ruckel; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Family and friends may visit from 5:00-8:00 pm on Friday, June 12, 2020 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Road. Rev. Dallas Waggle will officiate a funeral service on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 9:00 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Mansfield Cemetery where full military honors will be performed by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Squad. Memorial contributions may be made to Wappner Funeral Directors to help aid in funeral expenses. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
