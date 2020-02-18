|
Breanna Merritt
Mansfield - Breanna Marie Merritt, age 27, died unexpectedly Thursday, February 13, 2020 at her residence in Mansfield.
Born on December 21, 1992 in Mansfield, she had been a Shiloh-Mansfield resident the majority of her life. She was a 2011 graduate of Plymouth High School and had attended North Central State College for nursing. She had been employed as a CNA at the Waterford in Mansfield. Breanna enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her children Caysance and Cannyn Bradshaw; her father Gary (Amanda) Merritt of Nevada; her mother Constance (Timothy) Shepherd of Shiloh; siblings, Brittany (Eric Zeger) Merritt of Galion, Tabitha (Justin) Sexton of Plymouth, Brandi (Pedro Contreras) Merritt of Shelby, Nathan (Jessica) Shepherd of Mansfield, Kayla (Dakota Tuttle) Shepherd of Plymouth, Bethanie (Isaac Allman) Merritt of Shiloh, Brooklyn Merritt and Brystol Merritt; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Friends may call the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM Friday at the funeral home. Pastor Ted Risner will officiate with interment held in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Shiloh.
In place of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family to help offset funeral costs.
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020