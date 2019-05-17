|
|
Brenda Carey
Mansfield - The Carey Family's most precious star was cast to the heavens.
Brenda Carey's earthly life ended Tuesday evening, May 14, 2019, within the loving embrace of her family and friends. Brenda's departure was peaceful and painless. As sorrowful as all that knew her are about her loss, everyone can take solace in knowing that she is back in the arms of her husband Todd, who has patiently been waiting for her arrival.
All who knew Brenda knew she loved she had a passion for making, creating, and growing. Whether it be making lifelong friendships, creating a beautiful and loving household, or planting the lessons necessary to help her two sons grow in to men she could be proud of.
Through all of Brenda's struggles please keep in mind the words of 2 Timothy 4:7 "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith".
She is survived by two sons, Nicholas (Stacey) Carey of Columbus and Zachary Carey (Minnie-Lee Danielle Bush) of Mansfield; a brother, Ronald (Ellen) Fugitt of Mansfield; a sister, Sandy (Rick) Roberts of Mansfield; several nieces and nephews; and beloved cousins Terry See of Mansfield and David See of Cummings, GA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Todd Carey on August 30, 2013; parents; brother, Roger Hughes; and sister, Linda Staley.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 7:00-9:00 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield. The funeral service will be in the funeral home on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in Mansfield Memorial Park.
The Carey family would like to ask that all who were lucky enough to be gifted an afghan from Brenda to please bring it to any service you attend for display. Also, if you intend to send flowers, please consider The Weedhopper Greenhouse and Florist for all of your floral needs. You will be helping a local small business, and beautiful young family grow, just like Brenda did.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on May 17, 2019