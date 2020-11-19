1/1
Brenda Green-Fuqua
1951 - 2020
Brenda Green-Fuqua

Mansfield - Brenda Joyce GREEN-FUQUA, 69, passed this life on Monday, November 16, 2020 at her home after a sudden illness.

Mrs. Green-Fuqua was born on Thursday, March 22, 1951 in Stone Mountain, Georgia coming to Mansfield as a child. Brenda was a member of the Mansfield Senior High School graduating class of 1969. The community will remember Brenda from Sears working in appliances and the automotive departments retiring in 2016 after 42 years of service Brenda was a member of the American Legion Post 676 Women's Auxiliary where she served as president for 30 years. During her time as president Brenda organized community service projects such as feeding the homeless at Thanksgiving and Christmas and providing Christmas for the children with gifts and dinner. The SALS an extension of the Legionnaires Brenda would be right there making sure that those projects and others went off without a hitch. She enjoyed fishing, traveling, and cooking,

Brenda is survived by her son: Marc Green, Ontario; 1 grandson; 3 siblings: Ron(Carol) and Alice Armstead, Stone Mountain, and Robert Armstead, Maine, the Beauford and Green Family; best friends Sue Caldwell, and Shirley Thompson, Mansfield; sisters-in-law: Gwen Reynolds, Lake Charles, Lousianna. Carolyn Fleet Daniels, Jackie Mackasey, and Lanita Green, Hammond, Louisianna, and a host nieces, nephews, and cousins

Brenda was preceded in death by her parents: Robert and Edna (Fields) Kennebrew Sr: 3 brothers: Larry, Ulysses "Skeet" Kennebrew, and Robert Kennebrew, Jr.

Friends may call in the chapel of Williams Funeral Services, Tuesday, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 AM with Pastor Jeffery Jones officiating. Interment will be in Mansfield Cemetery.

C-19 protocol requiring facial covering, social distancing, and attendance limits.

Friends are invited to leave words of comfort at www.williamsfuneralservices.com






Published in News Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Calling hours
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Williams Funeral Services - Mansfield
NOV
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Services - Mansfield
753 McPherson Street
Mansfield, OH 44903
419-524-6999
