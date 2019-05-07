|
Brian E. "Yogi" Durbin
Lewis Center - With his wife, four kids and their spouses by his side, Yogi Durbin breathed his last breath Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Saint Ann's Hospital in Westerville at the age of 63. He was a loving, fun, loyal, creative, one-of-a-kind person, a wonderful husband, father, Poppy, brother, uncle, friend, and pastor. He loved deeply and is deeply loved by many.
Born Brian Edward Durbin in Mount Vernon to Walter E. and Barbara L. (Thorp) Durbin, nicknamed "Yogi" by his grandma, he was graduated from Lexington High School in 1973. Following the call of God on his life, he attended Moody Bible Institute and served Jesus and His Church with the Christian & Missionary Alliance for 37 years in five different ministries, most recently Hope Church in Westerville.
He is survived by his wife Joy C. (Maugans) Durbin, whom he married March 19, 1977; children Christopher Durbin (Arin) of Lexington, Amber Durbin (Corey Sterling) of Worthington, Scot Durbin (Bridgette) of Columbus, and Ryan Durbin (Lizz) of Landisville, PA; seven grandchildren: Jacoby Sterling, Eden Durbin, Landyn Sterling, Hallie Durbin, Kate Durbin, Oliver Durbin and Declan Durbin; siblings Rod (Sue) Durbin of Lexington, Teresa Durbin of Mansfield, Steve (Valerie) Durbin of Lexington, Michael "Pius" (Sally) Durbin of Mansfield, Patty (Brian) Wade of Bellville and Marty (Mary) Durbin of Mansfield; sister-in-law Vanessa Bryant of Lebanon, IL; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Diana Lynn "Dee" Durbin and a brother Donald Paul Durbin.
The Durbin Family will receive guests Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 2 to 7 pm and Thursday May 9, 2019 from 2 to 7 pm in North Woodbury Alliance Church, 6385 State Route 314, Mount Gilead. A worship service, giving glory to God for the life of Yogi Durbin will be held Friday at 10 am in the church building. Pastor Dennis Turner will officiate. Interment, awaiting the Resurrection, will follow in Bellville Cemetery.
To honor Yogi's lifelong passion and efforts of church planting in central Ohio, in lieu of flowers, the family strongly prefers contributions in his memory to the Ohio Valley District of the Christian & Missionary Alliance, and may be made at the church.
Published in the News Journal on May 7, 2019