Brian Edward Tabor
Mansfield - Brian Edward Tabor, 46, of Mansfield, passed away unexpectedly Friday, April 26, 2019, at OhioHealth Shelby Hospital. He was born May 18, 1972, in Mansfield, Ohio.
Brian was a talented local musician having played with the Red Ball Jets, Sticky Fingers, and Triple Threat. He was currently a member of the Callunaw Rednecks. Music was Brian's life and he began honing his skills at the age of 16 when he started playing drums with the band, Destiny. He had an incredible ear and could play any song by just listening to it. Brian will be fondly remembered for his ability to get along with everyone. However, his biggest legacy is that he was a most talented man who had an incredible sense of humor.
He is survived by his mother, Maxine Ramey Tabor of Mansfield; fiancée, Kimberly Williams of Mansfield; two sons, Chase Cornell (Samantha Shanyfelt) and John Kennedy both of Mansfield; three grandchildren, Damon, Kylie and Chase; two brothers, Greg Tabor and Jeff (Brenda) Tabor, both of Mansfield; nephews, Donnie Tabor of Mansfield and Scott Steagall of Mansfield; nieces, Amber Tabor of Harpers Ferry, WV, Amanda Steagall, and Jessica Ramey both of Mansfield; one great-niece and two great-nephews, Kylie, Kayden and Kiernan; and numerous other nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Brian was preceded in death by his father, Donald Emory Tabor on January 5, 2003; brother, Donald Lee Tabor on February 6, 2009; sister-in-law, Andrea Tabor; his grandparents; and several aunts and uncles.
Family and friends may visit at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Road, from 2:00-5:00 pm on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Rev. Gary Grant and Rev. Charles Brooks will officiate the funeral service at 10:30 am on Monday, May 20, 2019 at the funeral home.
Published in the News Journal on May 18, 2019