Bruce Alan Hahn
Mansfield - Bruce Alan Hahn, 57, of Mansfield, passed away at the OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Bruce was born in Piqua, Ohio on August 21, 1962.
Bruce was a 1980 graduate of Bedford High School, and retired from sales after 21 years from the Hilliard Company. A family man who was a great inspiration to others, Bruce embraced life with happiness and an upbeat attitude. He was very generous and always willing to lend a hand. Friendly to everyone, Bruce had a great relationship with his customers as they all loved him dearly, and many referred to him as a true friend. He loved his beloved dog, Zoe, enjoyed golf, taking a relaxing ride on his motorcycle, and adventures on his ATV. He was an auto racing fan, loved Mid-Ohio where he volunteered as part of the Elk Lodge in Lexington, and worked at the Ashland County Fair often.
Bruce is survived by his mother, Jeannie (Eichelberger) Hahn; his sister, Judy (David) Mason both of Michigan; a brother, Gary (Dawn) Hahn of Dayton, Ohio; his niece, Rebecca (Keifer Boss) Mason; his nephew, Ryan Mason; and many dear friends who loved him so much. Bruce was preceded in death by the love of his life in 2004, Lisa Hahn; his father, Craig Alan Hahn; his paternal grandparents, Ralph and Edna Hahn his maternal grandfather, Paul Eichelberger; and his maternal grandmother, Mary Anna Betts.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. As Bruce was very generous to others, please consider making a memorial contribution in his name to the Kidney Foundation of Ohio Inc., 2831 Prospect Avenue East, Cleveland, Ohio 44115. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the Hahn family.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020