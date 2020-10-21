1/1
Bruce L. Kelly
{ "" }
Bruce L. Kelly

Mansfield - Bruce L. Kelly, 72, of Mansfield, went home to his Heavenly Father, on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, after a courageous fight with chronic lung disease.

Bruce was born on August 18, 1948, in Mansfield, to Leroy D. and Freda I. (Frazier) Kelly. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy, during the Vietnam War. He was a member of Woodville Grace Brethren Church, a member and former safety director of Mid-Ohio Hog Owners Group, and a member of Romeo (retired old men eating out). Bruce loved his Harley Davidson and enjoyed the ride for over 50 years. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren and his three sisters. He also enjoyed gardening, dancing with his wife, and loving his cats.

He is survived by the love of his life, Diana (Wickett) Kelly; daughters, Jennifer (Steve) Pasheilich and Jaimie Kelly both of Mansfield; step-children, Ronald (Chantelle) Knowlton of Santa Fe, NM and Debra Spiering of Weston, FL; grandchildren, Hannah Pasheilich, Ian Pasheilich, Lily Kelly, and Noel Henderson; step-grandchildren, Justin Pevner, Landen Spiering, and Bailee Spiering; sisters, Shirley (Kelly) Gerhart, Dixie (Kelly) Lucas and Sandy (Kelly) and Rick Cyrus; and many nieces and nephews.

Bruce was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers-in-law, Richard Gerhart and Nyle J. Lucas.

Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Ron Smal officiating. Burial will be at Mansfield Cemetery, with the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail performing Military Honors. The Ohio Patriot Guard Riders will be escorting the procession to the cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to S.T.O.P. at 1152 Lexington Ave, Mansfield, OH 44907.

Online condolences at www.wernergompf.com










Published in News Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services Ltd
1106 Park Ave E
Mansfield, OH 44905
(419) 525-1200
