Bruce W. Simmermacher
Crestline - Bruce W. Simmermacher, 71, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Bucyrus Community Hospital.
Bruce was born in Crestline on November 16, 1947 to the late Donald W. Simmermacher and Mildred M. "Millie" (Spangler) Simmermacher of Crestline.
Bruce graduated from Crestline High School in 1966. He retired in 2009 as an electrician from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers after 43 years of service. Bruce was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Crestline and the American Legion Post #488 in Crestline. He enjoyed his retirement and loved spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren. He spent many of his retirement days walking fields looking for arrowheads and artifacts. He also enjoyed making crafts and woodworking projects.
Bruce is survived by his mother, Millie Simmermacher; his children, Todd (Stephanie) Simmermacher of Crestline, Tracy (Bob) Sayre of Crestline, Tammi (Myles) Creed of Ontario, and Abby (Shawn) Fry of Lexington; his grandchildren, Rachel (Nathan) Masters, Natalie Sayre, Samuel Sayre, Noah Creed, Myla Creed, Lena Creed, and Chloe DeMint; and his brother, Tim (Pat) Simmermacher of Crestline.
Bruce was preceded in death by his father, Donald Simmermacher.
Friends may call on Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main St.., Crestline. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Crestline with Pastor Diana Seaman officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.
Those wishing to share a memory of Bruce or to the Simmermacher family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Bruce W. Simmermacher.
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019