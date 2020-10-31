Buddy W. Carty
Shelby - Buddy W. Carty, age 84, resident of Shelby, Ohio, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on May 1, 1936 in Salyersville, Kentucky to the late Wilbur and Eliza (Montgomery) Carty and had been a Plymouth and Shelby resident most of his life. He was a faithful member, Elder and Moderator at the Little Rebecca Old Regular Baptist Church in Plymouth, Ohio for 40 years. He was a beloved Moderator of Family of Love Church in Nevada, Ohio for 34 years. Buddy was also blessed to be a Moderator and lead the Northern New Salem Association from 2002 to present.
He is survived by his wife, Carlene (Spencer) Carty; four children, Danny Dwayne (Shawn) Carty of Westerville, Ohio, Rhonda (Brad) York of Bucyrus, Ohio, Marty Joel (Patty) Carty of Ashley, Ohio, and David Alan (Sarah) Carty of Worthington, Ohio; 10 grandchildren, Megan (Scott) Little of Pickerington, Ohio, Andrea (Blair) Albright of Springboro, Ohio, Elizabeth Carty of Columbus, Ohio, Kristen Carty of Columbus, Ohio, Tiffany Triplett of Bucyrus, Ohio, Brittany Fraser of Bucyrus, Ohio, Shaun (Jenna) Berry of Marion, Ohio, Amanda (Troy) Hogg of Sunbury, Ohio, Spencer Carty of Worthington, Ohio and Wesley Carty of Worthington, Ohio; 11 great grandchildren, Isaac, Sawyer, Adlee, Ava, Kade, Ashton, Allie, Alivia, Jade, Blake and Caleb; and sister, Ressie Winters.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur and Eliza Carty; son, Michael Ray Carty; great grandson, Finley Ray Little; and siblings, Chester Carty, Jim Carty, Tressie Charles, America Russell, Beulah Price, Silas Carty, Richard Carty, Lester Carty, Jane Dunn and baby sister, Frances.
Buddy will lie in state from Monday, November 2, 2020 at 4:00 PM until the time of service on Wednesday at the Little Rebecca Old Regular Baptist Church in Plymouth, and there will be a prayer service at 6:00 PM on Monday night and Tuesday night. The funeral service will be Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Little Rebecca Old Regular Baptist Church in Plymouth, Ohio, with Elder Danny Carty and Elder Phillip Beverly officiating. Burial will follow at the Mount Hope Cemetery in Shiloh, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to Little Rebecca Church. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com
.
Due to COVID-19, Secor Funeral Home, Little Rebecca Church and Buddy's family ask that everyone consider the safety measures recommended by the State of Ohio by wearing a mask and utilizing hand sanitizer when attending the services.