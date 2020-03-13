|
|
Buford Alton Hill
Lucas - Buford Alton Hill, 76, of Lucas, went to be with the Lord after an 8-year battle with Alzheimer's Dementia on Thursday, March 12, 2020. He was born January 18, 1944, in Decatur, Alabama.
Known by many as "B.A." or "Little Buffalo", he was a member of Honey Creek Baptist Church in Bellville, where he dearly loved his fellow parishioners. He loved helping people who needed assistance. Buford retired as a truck driver after many years of service with Dayton Freight P.I.E. and Holland Freight Lines. He was a member of the Teamsters Union for over 30 years. He also worked for Milliron Recycling. He married Priscilla "Penny" Murray and they enjoyed many years together. Buford enjoyed going to auctions, mowing his grass and riding the farm tractors. May in Heaven he have the biggest John Deere tractor. He will be missed by many.
He leaves behind his wife of 41 years, Penny Hill; his dog, Peanut; his best friend, James Caudill; the Nisley family; his cousin, Doris Montgomery of AL; aunt, Chris Sanders of Mansfield; many cousins; a son, Steve Hill; and a brother, Dave Hill. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lois Hill Myers and father, Buford Hill Sr.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield. The funeral service conducted by Pastor Paul Staton will be held in Honey Creek Baptist Church, 294 Honey Creek Rd. East, Bellville, at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Additional visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. He will be laid to rest in Caesarea Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to .
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020