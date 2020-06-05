C. Byron "Barney" Musselman
Galion - Voted as Galion's friendliest man in 1957, Barney Musselman was always known for his jokes, smile and his handshake. C. Byron 'Barney" Musselman, Sr., 95, of Galion passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 (his mom's birthday) at Magnolia Terrace in Galion. He gave his mother a wonderful birthday present as now she has all her children home.
He was born November 5, 1924 in Galion and was the son of Byron B. and Christine (Eichler) Musselman. Upon returning from his military service, Barney married his high school sweetheart, Virginia Mae (Herr) Musselman on June 9, 1946 and they were married 66 years until her passing on October 14, 2012.
Barney graduated from Galion High School in 1943. He proudly entered the United States Army during World War II and served in the 25th Tropic Lightning Division from 1943-1946. Barney and his twin brother Blair formed a bazooka team in Luzon in the Philippines. At one point, they served 165 straight days in combat. With Barney's sense of humor, you would often hear him say, "I fought like Hell, but I had to go anyway and I volunteered, I thought Pearl Harbor was a girl." He was awarded the Bronze Star for his service.
Barney contributed in many ways to his Galion Community. He worked for the former SOHIO and BP for 40 years. Barney was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Galion, American Legion Scarbrough Post 243 of Galion, B. P. O. Galion Elks Lodge 1191, Galion Athletic Boosters, snare drummer in the Galion Alumni Band, past sergeant at arms of the American Legion Color Guard and Vice-President of his Galion High School senior class of 1943.
He would not approve of the current "social distancing" because he was a people person. Missing half of his right index finger, Barney would offer his hand and say "here's my 4 &1/2." In addition, he was known to give out Tootsie Rolls to all.
Barney is survived by two sons, Calvin B. "Barney" (Phyllis McPhern) Musselman of Mansfield and Kenton (Martha) Musselman of Thomasville, North Carolina; four grandchildren, Charles Musselman, Angela (David) Brocwell, Jamie (Dane) Young and Kelsey (Zack) Greer and nine great-grandchildren, Jessica, Abigail, Stone, Ellie, Cooper, Preston, Alba, Adella and Annistyn.
In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by two sisters Maylily (Richard) Reid and Evelyn (Herbert) Eichhorn and his brother Blair (Phyllis) Musselman.
Because of the current COVID-19 conditions, the family held a private graveside service in Fairview Cemetery with full military honors conducted by the United States Army and the Galion Crestline Veterans Military Funeral Detail.
The family would like to thank the staff of Magnolia Terrace and Kindred Hospice for their loving care.
Memorial contributions may be made to Peace Lutheran Church Tower Fund in care of the funeral home.
Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of C. Byron Musselman, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in News Journal from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.