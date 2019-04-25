|
Calvin Corbin
Columbus - Calvin Corbin was called from labor to reward on April 17, 2019. Calvin Corbin was born May 5, 1954 in Sylacauga, Alabama to Parker and Annie Ruth Corbin. His family relocated to Middletown, OH while he was in grade school and later went on to Mansfield, OH. Calvin graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in the class of 1973. During Calvin's lifetime he was a member of Greater Mitchell Chapel AME Church where he served on the usher board. He was employed by the Bud Company for many years where he served as a chaplain. Calvin was an insurance agent for Bankers Life & Casual Insurance Company for five years which lead him to becoming an independent agent for the remainder of his life. Mr. Corbin enjoyed sports, especially basketball. Family was very important to Calvin. He loved having family get togethers, dancing, and cooking out. In 2012 Calvin moved to Columbus, OH so that he could be closer to his grandchildren who he loved playing with from day to day. Calvin is survived by his wife, Jeanette Luttrell-Corbin of Columbus; three children, Dashawn (Jessica) Luttrell of Ontario, Shatavia (Leroy) Corbin-Long Orlando,Fl., and Dashayla Corbin-Bond of Columbus; five grandchildren, Ajeya Luttrell, Zianah Luttrell, Paighten Corbin, Jaylyn Luttrell, and Jaimee Bond; one great-grandchild, Jayshawn Luttrell; his twin brother, Alvin Corbin; brother, Glenn Corbin; sister, Audrey Corbin all of Mansfield; Aunt, Liller Mae (Perry) Griffin of Milwaukee, Wi.; and a hosts of nieces and nephews. Loved ones that cleared the path for Calvin are his parents, Parker and Annie Ruth Corbin; brothers, Melvin and Alfred Corbin; and sister, Peggy Corbin Johnson. Visitation 11:00 AM and Funeral Service 12:00 PM Friday, April 26, 2019 at Shiloh Full Gospel Baptist Church 130 E. 2nd Ave. Interment at Mansfield Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH 2500 Cleveland Ave. Columbus, OH. To order flowers and to offer condolences to the CORBIN Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 25, 2019