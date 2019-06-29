Services
Byerly-Lindsey Funeral Home
123 N Market St
Loudonville, OH 44842
(419) 994-3030
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Willard Christian Reformed Church
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Willard Christian Reformed Church
Calvin Wade Cok


1927 - 2019
Calvin Wade Cok Obituary
Calvin Wade Cok

Celeryville - Calvin Wade Cok, 92, of Celeryville went to be with his faithful Savior the evening of June 26, 2019. Cal was born May 11, 1927 and was the son of John and Hendricka Buurma Cok. He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. Cal was in the US Air Force serving in World War II. In September of 1947, he and his brother Steve and cousin Ken Moll started the Holland Market. After 45 years they closed the market in February 1992 and he began working for the Wiers Farm for another 20 years and 8 months, finally retiring at the age of 85. He was a member of the Willard Christian Reformed Church, where he served as an Elder and Deacon.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Marilyn Sytsema Cok; his four children: Joan & Harold Van Goor, Chris and Beth Cok, Curt and Janet Cok, and Mike and Katherine Cok; 13 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. Cal was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Steve Cok; two sisters: Marie Ellen Danhoff and Adrianna Danhoff; and a grandson, Timothy Van Goor.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 1, at 11:00 in the Willard Christian Reformed Church with his grandson, Keith Van Goor, officiating. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, New Haven. Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, June 30 from 4-7PM in the Christian Reformed Church. Memorial contributions may be donated to the Celeryville Christian School, 4200 Broadway Road, Willard, OH 44890. Walt and Kim Lindsey of LINDSEY FUNERAL HOME, LOUDONVILLE are honored to be assisting the Cok family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left by visiting www.Byerly-Lindsey.com.
Published in the News Journal on June 29, 2019
