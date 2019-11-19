Resources
More Obituaries for Camilee Kemper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Camilee V. Kemper


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Camilee V. Kemper Obituary
Camilee V. Kemper

(1934-2019)

A private graveside service was held in memory of Camilee V. Kemper. "Cam", as she was known by those close to her, was an alumna of Madison High School where she played the French horn (Mellophonium) in orchestra and marching band. She was a member of choir and homecoming court.

In 1996, she retired from Sprint. Having always been the "go to" person for fashion advice, Cam put her love of fashion to use by working part time at Macy's dept, store.

Cam was a true people person. She loved meeting new people and spending time with family and friends. Most of all she loved reminiscing about the joys of growing up in a large, loving family.

Her passion for travel took her on many trips throughout Europe, Canada, Mexico, the United States mainland, Alaska, and Hawaii. Her favorite vacation spot of all was Maui.

She also enjoyed gardening, cooking, antiquing, and interior design.

Cam is survived by her 3 children: Debra Riei (Richard), William McGlone II and Sandra Schaefer, (Steven), 8 grandchildren: Traci Caudill (Donald), Bethany Bland (William), Marcus Riei, Ashley Stolz ( Jason), Justin Schaefer, William McGlone III, Matthew McGlone, and Jonathan McGlone, 12 great grandchildren and 3 sisters.

Memorial contributions in Cam's memory may be sent to: Catholic Charities: 2 Smith Ave., Mansfield Oh. 44905.
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Camilee's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -