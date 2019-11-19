|
|
Camilee V. Kemper
(1934-2019)
A private graveside service was held in memory of Camilee V. Kemper. "Cam", as she was known by those close to her, was an alumna of Madison High School where she played the French horn (Mellophonium) in orchestra and marching band. She was a member of choir and homecoming court.
In 1996, she retired from Sprint. Having always been the "go to" person for fashion advice, Cam put her love of fashion to use by working part time at Macy's dept, store.
Cam was a true people person. She loved meeting new people and spending time with family and friends. Most of all she loved reminiscing about the joys of growing up in a large, loving family.
Her passion for travel took her on many trips throughout Europe, Canada, Mexico, the United States mainland, Alaska, and Hawaii. Her favorite vacation spot of all was Maui.
She also enjoyed gardening, cooking, antiquing, and interior design.
Cam is survived by her 3 children: Debra Riei (Richard), William McGlone II and Sandra Schaefer, (Steven), 8 grandchildren: Traci Caudill (Donald), Bethany Bland (William), Marcus Riei, Ashley Stolz ( Jason), Justin Schaefer, William McGlone III, Matthew McGlone, and Jonathan McGlone, 12 great grandchildren and 3 sisters.
Memorial contributions in Cam's memory may be sent to: Catholic Charities: 2 Smith Ave., Mansfield Oh. 44905.
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019