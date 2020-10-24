Cammilla Arline Bixler
Bellville - A sense of humor is needed armor in life. Joy in one's heart and a little laughter on the lips is a sign that deep down, the person has a pretty good grasp on life. Arline Bixler lightened life with one-liners and her sharp wit. Described as entertaining and funny, she could put a comic twist on any situation.
Arline passed into the Lord's care Thursday, October 22, 2020 from Mount Carmel St. Ann's Hospital in Westerville. She was 95.
Born Cammilla Arline Ritter August 26, 1925 in Winooski, VT to parents Harry and Mary (Destautles) Ritter, she lived in the Mansfield area most of her life.
She retired from Rupp Industries and was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bellville. Arline enjoyed crocheting and kept her mind sharp with crossword puzzles and word searches.
Remembered for her unconditional love for her family, Arline possessed a good and kind, caring heart - a heart full of love which she showered on her family.
She is survived by her daughters Nancy (Larry) Backensto of Silver Springs, FL and Nannette Ford of Columbus; grandchildren Pamela "Tilly" Piatt of Ashley, Jeff Bixler of Whitehall, William (Michelle) Moritz of Gahanna, Barry "B" (Angie) Backensto of Ashland, Wendy "Pooh" (Christopher) Norris of Mansfield, and Chris (Dennelle) Bixler of Winslow, AZ; 11 great grandchildren; 11 great great grandchildren (and one on the way); and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Virgil Bixler in 1991 and her son Leonard "Lenny" Bixler in 1990. Also deceased are her siblings Harry Ritter, Gladys "Peg" Essleburn, Rose Shafer, Richard Ritter, Mary Jean Stuart, Tom Ritter, David Ritter and Dorothy Ritter.
The Bixler family will receive guests Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 2 to 5 p.m. in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home. Guests are asked to remember their face coverings. A graveside funeral service will be held Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. in Bellville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to the American Heart Association
may be made at the funeral home.
Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bixler family, share a message of support with them online at: SnyderFuneralHomes.com