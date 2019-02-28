Carl "Gene" Busch



Mansfield - Carl "Gene" Busch went to be with the Lord Wednesday morning, February 20, 2019 in his home. He was 89.



He was born December 27, 1929 in Mansfield to parents Karl & Eleanor (Hamblin) Busch. After he graduated from Mansfield Senior High School with the class of 1947, he earned his Bachelor's degree in Industrial Engineering from Ohio University with the class of 1952. Gene then proudly served his country by joining the US Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1954. He continued his education later by attaining his Master of Business of Administration degree from OSU in 1958.



Gene also worked at White Westinghouse, where a lady named Betty Pry caught his eye and the pair soon married on September 14, 1951. He went on to work at Westinghouse and Western Electric for over 30 years as an Engineer Manager until retirement.



In spare time, Gene was active with the Mansfield Mason's Venus Lodge # 152, the Scottish Rite, the Mansfield Liederkranz, and the Order of the White Shrine of Jerusalem. He was also a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.



In later years, Gene, enjoyed playing cards with close groups of friends, and adored and spent much time with his little dog Rusty.



He is survived by his son-in-law Dale Overmeyer; grandson Cory Overmeyer; sister-in-law Mary Lou Busch; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. They will miss him greatly.



In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Betty Busch in 2015; his daughter Janis Overmeyer; and his brother Robert Busch.



Gene's family will receive friends Monday, March 4, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home with a service at 11 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Pentti Maki will speak. Burial will follow in Lexington Cemetery.



Contributions in Gene's memory to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church may be made at the funeral home.



Contributions in Gene's memory to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church may be made at the funeral home.