Carl E. Duffner, Jr.



Mansfield - Carl E. Duffner, Jr., 65, of Mansfield passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Avita Hospital Ontario following an extended illness.



The son of Carl E. Duffner, Sr. and Thelma (Ridenour) Duffner, Carl was born May 22, 1954 in Mansfield and graduated from Ontario in 1972.



Carl was an autobody technician working for Monarch Body Shop.



He appreciated the outdoors, especially fishing. Together with his father, the two would fish for Walleye at Lake Erie.



Carl is survived by his wife Mindy (Podolny) Duffner of Mansfield; son Brandon (Tracy) Duffner of Hilton Head, South Carolina and daughter Amanda (Josh) Mottayaw of Mansfield; grandchildren Eli Duffner and Brylyn, Tatum, and Harper Mottayaw; parents Carl Duffner, Sr. and Thelma Duffner of Ontario; brothers Bruce Duffner (Sheri Koehler) of Columbus and Brett (Laura) Duffner of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; sister-in-law Angella (Danny) Stevens; nieces and nephews Cameron, Annica, Molly, Emily, Erik, and Ethan.



He was preceded in death by his brother Tod Duffner.



A memorial service celebrating the life Carl E. Duffner, Jr. will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 5pm at Emanuel Jacob Congregation, 973, Larchwood Road, Mansfield, Ohio 44907.



The Marion Avenue Snyder Funeral Home is assisting the Duffner family with cremation services.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Project ALS, 801 Riverside Drive, Suite 6G, New York New York 10032.



Online condolences to the family may be made by visiting:SnyderFuneralHomes.com Published in the News Journal on May 27, 2019