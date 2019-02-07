Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Kemp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Eugene Kemp


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carl Eugene Kemp Obituary
Carl Eugene Kemp

Mansfield - Carl Eugene Kemp, 78, of Mansfield, Ohio died February 5, 2019. Born on July 24, 1940. He was the son of John and Katherine (Gartner) Kemp. Carl was a member of Cook Road Baptist Church, now called Mission Point Church.

Surviving are his two siblings, Stanley L. and Judi Kemp, and Barbara A. Williams; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Carl was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Donna.

Calling hours will be held from 6:00-8:00 pm on Friday, February 8, 2019 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S Diamond Street. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 9:00 am. Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Dan Zediker. Burial will follow at Mansfield Memorial Park.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.