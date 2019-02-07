|
Carl Eugene Kemp
Mansfield - Carl Eugene Kemp, 78, of Mansfield, Ohio died February 5, 2019. Born on July 24, 1940. He was the son of John and Katherine (Gartner) Kemp. Carl was a member of Cook Road Baptist Church, now called Mission Point Church.
Surviving are his two siblings, Stanley L. and Judi Kemp, and Barbara A. Williams; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Carl was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Donna.
Calling hours will be held from 6:00-8:00 pm on Friday, February 8, 2019 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S Diamond Street. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 9:00 am. Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Dan Zediker. Burial will follow at Mansfield Memorial Park.
Published in the News Journal on Feb. 7, 2019