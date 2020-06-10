Carl Joseph Hertzer
Pensacola, FL - Carl Joseph Hertzer, 87, of Pensacola, Florida, passed away on June 1st, 2020. Carl was born in New Washington, Ohio to Cletus Hertzer and Mary Heydinger in 1933. His wife Mary and he moved to Shelby, Ohio raised their two children, Mark and Ann, and later retired to Florida. Complete obituary can be found at https://trahanfamilyfuneralhome.com/book-of-memories/4232263/Hertzer-Carl/index.php




Published in News Journal from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.
