Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Kiser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl "Harlan" Kiser


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl "Harlan" Kiser Obituary
Carl "Harlan" Kiser

Mansfield - Carl "Harlan" Kiser, 90, of Mansfield, passed away early Tuesday morning, September 3, 2019, at Arbors at Mifflin. He was born May 7, 1929, in Grahn, Kentucky, to the late Herbert and Lula (Crank) Kiser.

He learned the value of hard work, growing up on the family farm. He retired from McKinley Roofing after 39 years of service and worked at the Mansfield Reformatory for 3 years in the maintenance department. He was a member of the Moose and the V.F.W. He attended Mansfield Free Will Baptist Church.

Working on the house and maintaining his lawn were ways he spent his free time. He and his wife also enjoyed square dancing. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. His generosity and nose to the grindstone hardworking attributes are a legacy he leaves for his family.

Harlan is survived by his wife, Garnett Kiser; a daughter, Harlene (Patrick) Murphy; a daughter-in-law, Patti Kiser; four grandchildren, Carla (Mike) Donahue, Courtney (Michael) Cline, Jackie (Matt) Clingman and Jeremy (Jenna) Kiser; nine great-grandchildren, Piper Donahue, Noel Cline, Coralene Cline, Mason Kiser, Willow Kiser, Gracie Kiser, Rachel Clingman, Jimmy Clingman and Isaac Clingman; a sister-in-law, Opal Fisher; and a brother-in-law, Ivan Fisher. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Keith Kiser; three sisters, Alene Fraley, Gladys Gilliam and Olive James; and a brother, Richard Kiser.

The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019, at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Ben Roby officiating. He will be laid to rest in Lantz Cemetery.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now