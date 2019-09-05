|
Carl "Harlan" Kiser
Mansfield - Carl "Harlan" Kiser, 90, of Mansfield, passed away early Tuesday morning, September 3, 2019, at Arbors at Mifflin. He was born May 7, 1929, in Grahn, Kentucky, to the late Herbert and Lula (Crank) Kiser.
He learned the value of hard work, growing up on the family farm. He retired from McKinley Roofing after 39 years of service and worked at the Mansfield Reformatory for 3 years in the maintenance department. He was a member of the Moose and the V.F.W. He attended Mansfield Free Will Baptist Church.
Working on the house and maintaining his lawn were ways he spent his free time. He and his wife also enjoyed square dancing. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. His generosity and nose to the grindstone hardworking attributes are a legacy he leaves for his family.
Harlan is survived by his wife, Garnett Kiser; a daughter, Harlene (Patrick) Murphy; a daughter-in-law, Patti Kiser; four grandchildren, Carla (Mike) Donahue, Courtney (Michael) Cline, Jackie (Matt) Clingman and Jeremy (Jenna) Kiser; nine great-grandchildren, Piper Donahue, Noel Cline, Coralene Cline, Mason Kiser, Willow Kiser, Gracie Kiser, Rachel Clingman, Jimmy Clingman and Isaac Clingman; a sister-in-law, Opal Fisher; and a brother-in-law, Ivan Fisher. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Keith Kiser; three sisters, Alene Fraley, Gladys Gilliam and Olive James; and a brother, Richard Kiser.
The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019, at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Ben Roby officiating. He will be laid to rest in Lantz Cemetery.
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 5, 2019