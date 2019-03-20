|
Carl L. Trease
Lucas - Carl L. Trease, 78, of Lucas, passed away early Sunday morning, March 17, 2019. He was born March 10, 1941, in Mansfield, Ohio, one of ten children of Harley G. and Frances M. (Marsh) Trease.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Carl retired from Roadway Trucking with over 30 years of service. He was a regular at the Ashland Road location of McDonald's where he met his friends every morning for breakfast. He enjoyed attending car shows in the summer and seeing all his friends.
Family was his most important priority and he doted on them. He supported Lucas youth sports and was a super fan of his grandchildren's sports.
Carl is survived by his devoted daughter, Tonia (Rod) Deal of Lucas; four grandchildren, Paige Deal (fiancé, Tyler Young) of Ontario, Brady Deal of Lucas, Ryan Walter and Cali Walter, both of Florida; a sister, Geraldine Brandt of Mansfield; a brother, Richard (Joan) Trease of Lexington; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his cherished wife, Elaine Trease in 2006; beloved son, Ace Trease in 1999; his parents; and seven brothers and sisters, Charles Trease, Vernon Trease, Al Trease, Herschel Trease, Carty Trease, Amy Harris Fox, and Marcine Kuth.
A celebration of Carl's life will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at the Life Celebration Reception Center, 129 S. Main St., Mansfield. A private family service will be held at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Lucas.
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 20, 2019