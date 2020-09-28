Carl Lee Mabry
Mansfield - Carl Lee Mabry, 86, of Mansfield, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020. He was born on February 28, 1934, in Beartown, Kentucky, to Willis and Mary (Wagner) Mabry.
At the age of 19, Carl enlisted in the US Army and served proudly until being honorably discharged in 1955. After the military, Carl moved to Marion, Ohio, working for the railroad to lay the track for the upcoming GM plant. He was on the construction crew that built the plant and was then hired by GM in 1956. He retired in 1993, after 36 years as a die maker and was a proud member of UAW Local #549..
Following his love of the outdoors, Carl was an avid trap shooter, hunter and gardener. His favorite pastimes were training his bird dogs to "stay on point", pheasant, coon and deer hunting with his brother-in-law, Floyd Scaggs, and lifelong friends, Quentis Stamper and Wayne Buskirk.
He is survived by two sons, Rick (Renee) Mabry of Madison, WI and Darrell (Deb) Mabry of Mansfield, OH; four grandchildren, Lauren (Paul) Schuette of Philadelphia, PA, Dr. Chris (Jess) Mary, Dr. Brian (Lisa) Mabry, both of Columbus, OH, and Geoff (Jakki) Mabry of Oregon, WI; one sister, Lucille Scaggs of Mansfield, OH; as well as seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen; parents, Willis and Mary; brothers, Thomas "Edison" Mabry and Willis "Jr." Mabry; and sister, Gladys Cox.
Friends may call from 10:00-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Northcutt & Son Funeral Home in Morehead, Kentucky. A graveside service will immediately follow at the Mabry family cemetery in Beartown, Kentucky. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com