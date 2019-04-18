|
|
Carl Leonard Roach
Mansfield - Carl Leonard Roach, 88 years of age, passed away peacefully surrounded by family as he joined his beloved wife Betty in their heavenly home on April 15, 2019. Carl was born May 19, 1930 in Columbus, Ohio to Harold and Maybelle (Hanna) Roach. He was younger of two children. He is survived by his six super-duper children. Carl & Betty was blessed with a set of triplets and three more children one-at-a-time each contributing their own loving uniqueness to a wonderous God centered 65-year marriage.
While growing up in Columbus, Ohio Carl became active in Boy Scouts and furthered his love for Buckeye Football with the help of a Boy Scout program where he was able to be an usher at The Ohio State Stadium. In 1948, while still in High School, he enlisted in the Naval Reserves and proudly served for 18 years both as an Airman and Midshipman and was honorably discharged in 1965. Carl was a member of the Bellville Masonic Lodge #376 F&A.M. and was also a 32nd Degree Mason Valley of Columbus.
Not long after a blind date that was orchestrated by his mother, Carl married Betty on April 3, 1954. His professional career started as an airplane mechanic with North American Aviation for six years and concluded with 25 years at Montgomery Wards. Betty was always proud to say that her husband was a wonderful father and provider, but his uniqueness lay in his willingness to an in-the-trenches, up-to-the elbows, do whatever needs to be done father. Some memories include: "Special breakfast", Cheering at sporting and special events, and leading family devotions. Carl loved to laugh; humor was his specialty. Those he loved were usually the focus of his hijinks whether it was a good scare or random acts of silliness.
Carl professed his life to Christ at an early age and he was a faithful member of Mansfield Alliance Church, Mansfield, OH for 52 years. For many years he served as an Usher and a Greeter helping everyone to feel special. It was important to Carl to pass his faith to his children and grandchildren and he laid the foundation for this by making it a priority that all his children attend church services. A phone call with him always ended with, "I love you and I'm praying for you".
In addition to his parents and his brother Marvin, Carl was preceded in death by his loving wife Betty on November 3, 2018. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his children; Arlene (Larry) Parks of Maumee, OH, Darlene (Don) Daugherty of Ontario, OH, Marlene Roach of Westerville, OH, Dan (Karen) Roach of Nashville, TN, Scott (Deborah) Roach of Olathe, KS, and Kelly (Bob) Ball of Mansfield, OH; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; his sisters-in-law Beth Roach and Jean Zimmerman; and multiple nieces and nephews.
Special thank you to Carl's loving caregivers who treated him like their own father, Nicole Endres and Donna Goddard.
Family and friends may visit from 4:00-6:00 pm on Friday, April 19, 2019 at Mansfield Alliance Church, 291 West Cook Road. Rev. Steve Burggraf will officiate the service at the church following at 6:00 pm. Carl will be laid to rest at 12:00 pm on Saturday, April 20, 2019, with military honors by the United States Navy at the graveside in Berlinville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the church or OhioHealth Hospice.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 18, 2019