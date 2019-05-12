|
Carl Mandley
Mansfield - A memorial service for Carl Mandley, who died on December 26, 2018, will be held at Ontario United Methodist Church, 3540 Park Ave West, Ontario Ohio on Saturday, May 18th at 3 pm, with visitation one hour prior to the service.
He is survived by his mother, Mildred Mandley, sister, Grace Garrett Kornke(Michael), nephew Carl Garrett (Jana), great nephew Thomas Garrett and adopted son Jordan Bodzin (Kelly). He was preceded in death by his father Harold Mandley.
Carl was a 1960 graduate of Springfield Local High School, Ontario, Ohio, a 1965 graduate of Heidelberg College and also a graduate of Union Theological Seminary, New York City.
Carl's humanity was shaped by his foreign study at the University of Heidelberg, Heidelberg, Germany, internship at the Church of the Savior in Washington, DC and serving as a United Methodist pastor in Holmes, New York. Carl was also a specialist of historical architecture for many years before becoming an information systems analyst for the city of Dayton, Ohio.
Upon retirement Carl split his time between Dayton and Guatemala sharing his skills and knowledge of geographic mapping systems with the people of Guatemala.
Published in the News Journal on May 12, 2019