Carlena Marie Weirick-Evans
Mansfield - Carlena Marie Weirick-Evans, 47, of Mansfield, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 at her residence. Born August 6, 1973 in Mansfield, she was the daughter of Raymond Weirick and Regina Clark.
Carlena worked for Door-Dash and made friends very easily everywhere she went. A beautiful daughter, family was very important to her and she held a special place in her heart for each. Carlena bonded quickly with everyone she met and would always light up a room. She had a big heart and was a soul seeker but you couldn't talk to her before she had her coffee. She enjoyed her music, puzzles and doodling.
She is survived by her mother and step father, Regina and Mike Clark; her father and step mother, Raymond and Becky Weirick; her sons, Steven (Kayla) Kopp, Matthew (Jessica) Evans and Jasper (Harrison) Mantuano; her sisters, Heather Weirick, Misty Nemtuda, Brandi Weirick, Mary Griffith and Melissa Clark; her brother, Ray Weirick; eight grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Curtis Kopp; her grandparents, Hoyt and Mary Brown; and her grandfather, Jim Rust.
Friends may visit from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Friday, November 13, 2020 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 South Diamond Street, Mansfield. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the funeral home conducted by Pastor Hank Webb. Burial will follow in Prince of Peace Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to New Beginnings Recovery Service, 270 Sterkel Road, Mansfield, Ohio 44907.
