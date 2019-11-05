|
|
Carlos "Charlie" Thomas
Greenwich - Carlos "Charlie" Thomas, 65, passed away early Sunday morning, November 3, 2019, at Crystal Care Center in Ashland, Ohio. He was born on June 17, 1954, in Olive Hill, Kentucky, the oldest of six siblings.
Known throughout his life as "Charlie", he could best be described as a character. He had a jolly, outgoing personality that drew you in, and there was never a dull moment with him around. Charlie graduated from Crestview High School with the Class of 1973. He served his country in the U.S. Army and was a lifetime member of the NRA. He was formerly employed as an independent truck driver. His talents were many and he was an excellent welder and skilled LPN who was liked by patients and peers alike.
Socializing was his favorite activity and he could be found playing Euchre or pool in his free time. Charlie enjoyed the outdoors and found a special relationship with nature while hunting and fishing. He loved animals and dogs were at the top of the list. A good Christian, Charlie was a member of Hanna Road Church of God.
Charlie is survived by his mother, Evalene Price Thomas of Mansfield; three brothers, Ottis (Sarah) Thomas of Greenwich, Wendell (Christina) Thomas and Drexel (Patty) Thomas, both of Mansfield; two sisters, Debbie (Ed) Wiseman of Lucas and Patricia Earline Kash of Greenwich; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; good friend, Lester Murphy; and many treasured friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Erwin Thomas.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Floyd Scaggs and Rev. Ferlie Yates officiating. He will be laid to rest in Franklin Cemetery. The Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail will present military honors. Memorial contributions may be made to Hanna Rd. Church of God.
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019