Carlton Eugene "Red" Emmons
Carlton Eugene "Red" Emmons, 87 of Ashland passed away early, Tuesday morning, January 21, 2020.
He was born on November 21, 1932 in Perry Township, the son of the late John Roscoe and Estella (nee Morr) Emmons.
Carlton proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.
He retired after more than 47 years from Pentair, formerly the F.E. Myers Company. Carlton was a member of the First United Methodist Church and Harry Higgins Post 88 of the American Legion.
Carlton is survived by one daughter, Constance (James) Sheppard; two sons, Carlton Douglas (Barbara) Emmons and Dean Alan (Tammy) Emmons; eight grandchildren; Erik Douglas Emmons, James Dustin Sheppard, Corinne Elizabeth Sheppard, Anna Marie (Emmons) Smith, Nicole Rae (Emmons) Taylor, Sarah Anne (Sheppard) Marallo, Nathaniel Dean Emmons, and Natalie Marie (Emmons) Hauenstein; 14 great grandchildren, Reagan, Adalynn, Masen, Ryder, Easton, Abigail, Danica, Keegan, Crosby, Adalyn, Leo, Lucy, Vincent, and Sylvie; and one brother, Harold Roscoe "Dutch" (LeEtta) Emmons.
In addition to his parent's Carlton is preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Mrs. Ruth Anne Emmons who passed away on June 14, 2019.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home with Reverend Michael Namy officiating. Interment will follow in the Ashland County Memorial Park where the Ashland Veteran's Honor Guard will conduct full military honors. A meal and time of fellowship will be in the Legacy Room of the funeral home following the committal service. Friends may call Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 220 Sandusky Street, Ashland, Ohio 44805.
For those who may not be able to attend, online condolences may be shared on the funeral home's website at denbowfh.com.
Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements.
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020