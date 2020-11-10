1/1
Carmen Louise Kick
1937 - 2020
Carmen Louise Kick

Mansfield - Carmen Louise Kick, also known as Grams by her grandkids, departed her loving family on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

Carmen was born June 24, 1937 in Galion, Ohio to father, Henry Long and mother, Susanna Mutsch. She grew up in a small loving family with two sisters and one brother. She was a 1955 graduate of Mansfield Senior High and went to work and retired at the Mansfield Air National Guard after more than 35 years. Carmen and her husband, David Kick, also participated in numerous plays and musicals at the Mansfield Playhouse for several years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, putting puzzles together, watching movies, getting her nails painted by her great granddaughter, and she loved anything to do with musicals and theater.

She is survived by her sisters, Marilynn Twitchell of Florida and Judith Schneider of Mansfield, Ohio; her daughters, Emily (Danny) Baker of Mansfield, Ohio, and Rachel (Michael) Zinobile of Pittsburgh; her grandchildren, Kendal and Josh; her granddogs, Kevin and Brenda; three great grandchildren, Liliana, Micheal, Dominick, and little Sophia on the way; along with numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Kick; and her brother, Michael Long.

The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the Kick family.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com






Published in News Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
