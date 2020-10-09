Carmen Mary Hively
Mansfield - Carmen Mary Hively, 83, of Mansfield, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at her home.
Carmen was born on July 16, 1937 in Mexico, and she was the daughter of Zeferino and Marie (Campo) Franco. Carmen retired after 32 years from Taylor Metal. She was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church and also attended St. Mary's. She was the most caring and compassionate person, and was always willing to help anyone who needed help. She loved to sew, cook, spend time on her computer and enjoyed long car rides.
She leaves behind her sons, Michael (Rosa) Hively and Rick (Rosemary) Hively; her daughter, Cathy (Bert) Myers; 12 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; 12 great great-grandchildren; her sisters, Mary (Charles) Ketterman and Sally (Chester) Pfiefer; her brothers, Joe and Robert Franco; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 63 years, Raymond Hively; her daughter, Brenda Keeton; her sisters, Lenora Palmer and Emma Kitchen; and a grandson, Robert Hively.
Family and friends may visit from 10:00-11:00 am on Monday, October 12, 2020 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. Services will follow immediately at 11:00 am. Carmen will be laid to rest at Mansfield Cemetery.
