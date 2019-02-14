|
|
Carol A. Ferguson
BUCYRUS - Carol A. Ferguson, 62, of Bucyrus passed away Monday, February 11, 2019 at the Bucyrus Hospital.
She is survived by a son, Ben (Mallory) Hoskins of Bucyrus; four grandchildren, Abigail Hoskins, Zachary Hoskins, Reese Garvin and Rozlan Hoskins; sister, Sue Chandler of Mansfield and brother, Fred (Toni) Fair of Norwalk.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a daughter, Christina Hoskins; a sister, Cathy England and a nephew, Patrick Fair.
The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Published in the News Journal on Feb. 14, 2019