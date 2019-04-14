|
|
Carol Ann (Baker) Greer
Lexington - Carol Ann (Baker) Greer passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Lexington Court 4 days shy of her 78th birthday following a short illness.
She was born April 15, 1941 to parents John & Ranie Mae (West) Baker in Richland County. Carol graduated from Lexington High School with the class of 1959.
On May 3, 1964, she married Robert C. "Bob" Greer and they shared 47 wonderful years of marriage until he passed away in 2011. Now they are together again.
Carol worked at Lex Lanes and enjoyed bowling. She was a very talented crafter and was well known for her beautiful quilts and crocheted items.
She is survived by a sister, Etta Wiley of Indiana; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Basil and Millie Monastra of Lexington; sister-in-law Ilene Baker; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
In addition to her loving husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; sons Rodney Allen and Robert Allen; brothers Robert, Clarence, William "Bill", Ralph and Dale; sister Thelma Campbell.
A graveside service will be held Friday, April 19, 2019 beginning at 11 am in Lexington Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions to Homecare Matters Hospice may be made to P.O. Box 327, Galion, Ohio 44833.
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Carol's family and encourage you to share a fond memory or message of condolence to them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 14, 2019