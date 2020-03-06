|
|
Carol Ann (Bishop) Myers
Carol Ann (Bishop) Myers, 82, left to be with our Lord on March 5, 2020. She was born March 26th, 1937 to Mary (Lelle) and Peter Bishop. Carol graduated from St. Peter's School in 1955 and was a lifelong resident of Mansfield. She loved her family, her many rescued cats, card games, coffee, and trips to Florida and California. Carol loved to sit in the sun feeling its warmth on her face, with a favorite book. She was employed by Kemper Insurance and PPG.
Carol is survived by four children, Mike Myers (Irvine, CA), Debbie (Steve) Hirtz (Crestline), Kenny Myers (Bellville), and Kathy (Richard) Dorantes (Merced, CA); six grandchildren: Andy Atzinger Myers, Brian, Brandon and Michael Stoffer, Kelsey Harrelson and Lindsey Porter, and sixteen great-grandchildren; her sister Mary Lou Bishop (Mansfield) and her brother Art (Joann) Bishop (Murrels Inlet, SC), and by dear family friend Hugh Toombs. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Charles Myers, and her daughter Sharon.
Please join us 3 p.m. Sunday March 8th at Berean Baptist Church, 2145 Middle Bellville Rd., Mansfield, for a celebration of Carol's life. Art Haring will officiate.
Published in the News Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020